Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $20.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $20.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $19.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $21.12. AutoZone reported earnings of $18.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $96.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $109.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,674.08. The company had a trading volume of 109,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,688. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,738.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,617.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,527.72.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

