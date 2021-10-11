Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $902.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.10 million and the highest is $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $205.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $212.12.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

