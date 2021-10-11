Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.27 to $17.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,704,895. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $637.14. 105,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,919. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

