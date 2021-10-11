Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 11th (DDAIF, DHC, DIN, DIOD, DSGN, EBKDY, ELAN, EVCM, FFWM, FIVN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 11th:

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EverCommerce Inc. provides service commerce platform. It solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. The company serves home services, health services and fitness & wellness services industries. EverCommerce Inc. is based in DENVER. “

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has SEK 170 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of SEK 180. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

