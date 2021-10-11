Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock worth $108,132. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 8,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.28.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

