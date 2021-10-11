Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.07 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

