Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,887. The stock has a market cap of $939.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

