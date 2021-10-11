Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,604. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

