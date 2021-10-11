Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.00 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $413.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the highest is $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $394.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSXP. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

