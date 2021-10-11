Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 153,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHIO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 308,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.24. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

