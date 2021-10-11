Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $85.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $338.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

SBCF opened at $36.40 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

