Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USAK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 123,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. USA Truck has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

