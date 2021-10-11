Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $5.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Shares of GWW traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.88. 180,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,578. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.56 and a 200-day moving average of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

