Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Announce $5.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.16. W.W. Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $19.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

Shares of GWW traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $413.88. 180,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,578. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.56 and a 200-day moving average of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.