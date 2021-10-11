Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

