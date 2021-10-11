Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (1COV, ASB, BAC, BAS, BBBY, BRCN, BXS, CBSH, CFG, CUBI)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $14.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $53.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.40 ($4.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $66.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $57.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

