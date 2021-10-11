Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) in the last few weeks:
- 10/5/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “
- 9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Bluegreen Vacations is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The stock has a market cap of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.05. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.