Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Banco Santander (SAN)

9/30/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a €4.15 ($4.88) price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.93 ($4.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/23/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

