Analysts Set Expectations for Aflac Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.