Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Shares of HZNP opened at $113.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

