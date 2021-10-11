Analyzing First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First National Bank Alaska and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

First National has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.93%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.37 $57.53 million N/A N/A First National $41.08 million 3.48 $8.86 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First National beats First National Bank Alaska on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

