Analyzing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Versus Systems and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 31.04 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -5.59 Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.54 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

