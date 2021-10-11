Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

