Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.56 ($75.95).

ABI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

