Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

BUD opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

