Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

