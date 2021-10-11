Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post sales of $410.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.00 million to $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $447.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

