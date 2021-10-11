Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.21

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 14113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,529 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 39.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $15,656,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

