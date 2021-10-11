Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Hits $230.31 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $230.31 million and $13.27 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $12.36 or 0.00021449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00058534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.86 or 0.99820901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.19 or 0.06063721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

