AO Asset Management LP Sells 10,800 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 38.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 86,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 101,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

