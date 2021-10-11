Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.
AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AON has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.16. The company had a trading volume of 889,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.
In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
