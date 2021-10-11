Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AON has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.16. The company had a trading volume of 889,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

