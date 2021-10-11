APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

