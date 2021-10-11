ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003730 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $138.89 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 65,610,087 coins and its circulating supply is 65,215,697 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.