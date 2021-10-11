Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $61.49 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

