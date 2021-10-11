Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE AFT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

