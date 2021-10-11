Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,419. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

