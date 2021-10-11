AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 19,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,667,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $43,811,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.