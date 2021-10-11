Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.23. Appian has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

