Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jump Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,851 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

