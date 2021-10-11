Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sigma Planning Corp’s Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,881 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

