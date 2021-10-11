Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.21. 1,275,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

