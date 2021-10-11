Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given New GBX 845 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:APTD opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 643.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.03 million and a PE ratio of 50.45. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

