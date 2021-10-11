Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given New GBX 845 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 845 ($11.04) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:APTD opened at GBX 666 ($8.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 643.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.03 million and a PE ratio of 50.45. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64).
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.