Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LFG opened at $17.90 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $20.43.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.