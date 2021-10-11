Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LFG opened at $17.90 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $20.43.
Archaea Energy Company Profile
