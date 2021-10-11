Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after buying an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

