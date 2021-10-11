Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,755,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $7,214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.