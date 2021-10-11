Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.42.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
