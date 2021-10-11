Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Arion has a market cap of $50,634.49 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,782,072 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

