Aritzia (ATZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):
- 10/7/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.
- 10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.43. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.40.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
