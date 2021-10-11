Aritzia (ATZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aritzia (TSE: ATZ):

10/7/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATZ opened at C$42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$43.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.43.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

