ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $50.47 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

